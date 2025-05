Trafigura has sold one of its midsize LPG carriers out of a Chinese lease financing arrangement to Turkey’s Mantagas.

European brokers reported the 40,000-cbm Eagle Explorer (built 2023) offloaded for $67m or $67.5m, with a two-year charter back to the trading giant.

The South Korean-built vessel has been operated by Trafigura but owned by Bank of Communications Financial Leasing.