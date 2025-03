Three cargoes of Russian LNG appear to be heading east after ship-to-ship loadings onto newly delivered, Novatek-chartered vessels owned by Mitsui OSK Lines.

Kpler data shows the 174,000-cbm ice-strengthened North Moon (built 2024), which took on a Yamal LNG cargo from the 172,600-cbm Arc7 Nikolay Urvantsev (built 2019) near Murmansk in late January, is set to arrive in Asia at the end of this week.