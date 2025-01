After a considerable newbuilding programme spanning several LPG and ammonia carriers, Turkish owner PascoGas is satisfying its hunger for expansion with a 22-year-old vessel.

The 59,300-cbm Clipper Star (built 2003) joined the company’s fleet last month under its new name of Pasco Star.

Brokers had reported the ship as sold in mid-October by Solvang ASA for $32m, with the price including the balance of an ongoing time charter.