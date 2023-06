A Chinese-controlled steam turbine driven LNG carrier has been put up for sale on what is proving to be an increasingly active sale & purchase market for this sector.

Shipowners said details of the 137,912-cbm Xinhang Energy (built 2022) have been circulated.

The Japanese-built, Moss-type vessel is listed as controlled by Hong Kong-based Xinhang Shipping with Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (Singapore) handling its technical management.