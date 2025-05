Idan Ofer-controlled CoolCo battled difficult spot market conditions with a pair of its vessels in the first three months of this year as it managed to secure employment for three other ships in a busy quarter.

In a first-quarter update, CoolCo chief executive Richard Tyrrell said: “Two out of our 13 vessels were exposed to a challenging spot market during the period, as high LNG prices and extensive restocking activity drove cargos to Europe, putting downward pressure on tonne-mile demand.”