A floating storage and regasification unit has started its voyage to its new Italian location while commissioning work has kicked off on a second FSRU which is to be deployed off Cyprus.

Kpler data shows the Snam Group-controlled, 170,000-cbm FSRU Golar Tundra (built 2015) has left Singapore, where it had been undergoing preparatory works at Keppel Shipyard, and is heading for the Suez Canal. It is due to arrive at the waterway on 15 March.

Snam bought the vessel from Golar LNG for $350m in May 2022.