Bulker company U-Ming Marine Transport has kicked off the new year by breaking into the LNG shipping sector.

The Taipei-based shipping company has disclosed that it has partnered with Japan’s Kawasaki Kisen (K Line) on a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier newbuilding already under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The vessel, which will be jointly owned by both companies, is scheduled for delivery in June 2026.