Taiwan’s U-Ming Marine is expanding its portfolio to include LNG shipping, as its core bulk carrier fleet nears its target of 100 ships with a total capacity of 10m tonnes.

“We thought it was time we should diversify into some other area [ship type] as well,” said U-Ming Marine’s president, CK Ong.

Early this year, U-Ming made its debut in the LNG shipping sector by teaming up with Japan’s K Line on a 174,000-cbm newbuilding under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries.