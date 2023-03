UK investment management company Mirabella Financial Services has built its ownership in Awilco LNG to become the second-biggest shareholder.

In a filing made by the fund's executive director Raj Somal, the company said it now controls 27m shares for a 20.37% stake.

The holding is worth $20.3m based on a trading price of NOK 7.98 ($0.76) per share in Oslo on Friday morning.