The UK has sanctioned five ships and two companies for their role in shipping Russian LNG, including from the country’s expanding Arctic projects.

The British government said it is the first time it has used new powers to target individual LNG carriers. It has targeted 25 oil tankers since July.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: “The UK has now sanctioned 15 vessels and entities involved in the Russian LNG sector and we will continue to bear down on this important source of funding for Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine.”