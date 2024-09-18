German trader Uniper is partnering with emissions certification specialist MiQ and US natural gas producer EQT Corp on a pilot transaction aimed at highlighting the importance of transparency in emissions reporting for US LNG exports.

In an announcement at the huge Gastech meeting in Houston, MiQ said the proof-of-concept transaction involves EQT agreeing to supply 4 billion cubic feet (bcf) of independently certified natural gas — a volume comparable to approximately 1 LNG cargo - to Europe-based Uniper.