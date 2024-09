Two LNG carriers and the companies behind them have been slapped with sanctions by the US as it moves to block Russia’s efforts to start up exports from its Arctic LNG 2 plant in the face of its war against Ukraine.

The US Department of State slapped sanctions on the LNG carriers, the 149,700-cbm New Energy (ex-Neo Energy, built 2007) and the 79,833-cbm newbuilding Mulan (ex-Mulan Spirit).