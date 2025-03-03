Barriers on the use of LNG as a marine fuel in the US have been swept away by an order from the Department of Energy (DOE).

Under the previous Biden administration, the department had authority to regulate LNG bunkering through an order issued in December 2024.

However, the department said on Friday: “The modified order clarifies that DOE is withdrawing the exercise of its jurisdiction under the Natural Gas Act for ship-to-ship [STS] transfers of LNG for marine fuel use at a US port, in US waters or in international waters.”