QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil’s much-delayed Golden Pass LNG terminal has been granted an extension to its export permits.

The US Department of Energy said this is the Trump administration’s third LNG-related approval.

It will extend the time the 18-mtpa Texas project has to complete construction and start exports, from 30 September this year to 31 March 2027.

Last August, Golden Pass’ developers asked for an