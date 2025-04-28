Producers of US LNG are petitioning the government about its planned rules under which they will need to use domestic vessels to export cargoes.

The new rules come as tariff-hit China has halted LNG imports from the US and signed up with alternative sellers.

The Financial Times reported that letters sent by the American Petroleum Institute (API) to the Trump administration in the past week warn that the rules unveiled by US trade representative Jamieson Greer on 17 April could damage the export sector.