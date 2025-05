US exports of LPG to China are poised for a rebound after both countries slashed tariffs for 90 days starting on Wednesday.

Under the 90-day temporary truce, China will reduce tariffs on US LPG imports to 10% from 125%, while the US will cut tariffs on Chinese imports in April to 30% from 145%.

In April, US LPG exports to China had hit a three-month high of 1.6m