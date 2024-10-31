Authorities in the US have sanctioned four LNG carrier shipowning entities, a heavylift vessel charterer and a Novatek subsidiary, as they continue efforts to block Russia’s development and export of its energy resources.

The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control added to its sanctions list the registered shipowning companies controlling the 174,000-cbm sister ships North Air and North Mountain (both built 2023) and newbuildings North Sky (ex-North Star) and North Way (ex-North Wind).