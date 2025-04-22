The Trump Administration announced sanctions against an Iranian LPG magnate after a ship that he allegedly controls attempted to load a cargo in US waters.

The US Treasury Department added Seyed Asadoollah Emamjomeh and his business network to its sanctions blacklist as the latest application of US President Donald Trump’s order to apply “maximum pressure” on Iran.

That network includes a VLGC, the 93,000-cbm Tinos I (built 2024), which the US accused of attempting to load cargo off the coast of Houston.