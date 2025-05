Requirements by the US trade representative Jamieson Greer covering LNG shipping will be at least “challenging” and worst “impossible” to achieve, according to consultant and broker Poten & Partners.

Speaking on a webinar Poten & Partners senior advisor Gordon Shearer reminded that, under the planned requirements by April 2028 under the trade official’s decision, some 1% of domestic production is to be exported on a US-flagged and operated vessel.