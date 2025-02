US producer Venture Global LNG has told its frustrated long-term customers that it is starting commercial operations at its Calcasieu Pass facility in Louisiana on 15 April 2025, three years after it first exported a cargo.

Venture Global, which listed in the US last month and controls a fleet of 11 LNG carriers, said it has achieved commercial operations date (COD) in under 68 months, after taking a final investment decision on the 12 mpta project in August 2019.