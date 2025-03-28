Exmar’s 2024 profit more than doubled, driven by vessel sales, as net profit attributable to shareholders surged 151.4% year on year to $181m, up from $72m in 2023.

The Belgian gas shipping and infrastructure company saw its gains on disposals soar to $102.62m in 2024 — over 100 times higher than the $868,000 recorded in 2023.

According to Exmar’s press statement, “net result for 2024 was significantly boosted by the reversal of the contingent liability accrued at the time of the sale of Tango FLNG ($78m)”.