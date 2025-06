A joint venture has brought in a Russian cargo to commission what will be Vietnam’s second LNG import terminal.

Kpler data shows the 145,819-cbm steamship Blue Dragon 1 (ex-Stena Blue Sky, built 2006) arrived on 25 May at the Cai Mep LNG Terminal near the Mekong River delta with a cargo loaded from Russia’s Sakhalin 2 plant on 10 April.