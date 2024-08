Hanoi-based Asia Pacific Shipping has added midsize LPG carriers to its growing orderbook.

In its latest order spree, the Vietnamese shipping company, which refers to itself as ASP for short, has contracted China’s Jiangnan Shipyard to build two 50,500-cbm midsize LPG/liquid ammonia carriers (MGCs).

The order is the first gas carrier newbuilding contract that ASP has inked since it was founded in 2021.