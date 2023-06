Finnish cruise and ferry operator Viking Line is offering passengers on one of its key routes a chance to pay for biofuel in proportion to the fuel used for their journey and cut their travel emissions by up to 90%.

Viking Line said the new initiative, which started today, is being offered to passengers sailing on the Turku-Aland-Stockholm route.

“On a cruise between Turku and Stockholm, the additional price is less than €5 ($5.5),”