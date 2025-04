A very large ethane carrier (VLEC) has been tracked taking an unusually circuitous route from the US to China.

The 98,000-dwt Gas Magnolia (built 2022) loaded a US gas cargo at the Nederland terminal in Texas between 16 and 18 April, consultancy Kpler said.

Amid uncertainties over retaliatory Chinese tariffs on ethane, the ship is currently sailing via the Cape of Good Hope towards Lianyungang, China.