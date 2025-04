A VLGC has been arrested in Bangladesh following a serious fire that engulfed it and another LPG carrier last October.

The Business Standard said the 78,500-cbm VLGC Captain Nikolas (built 1992) was made the subject of two separate High Court seizure orders in the port of Chattogram.

The ship was carrying out an LPG transhipment operation with the 6,500-cbm fully pressurised gas carrier B-LPG Sophia (built 1997) at the Kutubdia anchorage outside the port when the accident happened.