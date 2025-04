VLGC spot rates have continued to rise following last week’s slump.

The big gas carriers began last week above $40,000 per day, but plummeted to $15,000 as the US export arbitrage narrowed and Middle East exports were priced out of the market amid volatile underlying commodity pricing, investment bank Jefferies explained.

However, earnings have bounced back and are now assessed at just over $35,000 per day, above their year-to-date average of $34,000.