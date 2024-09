VLGC rates keep falling, but opinions differ as to the culprit.

Rates for the large LPG carriers slipped again on Thursday, with Jefferies reporting the market average at $25,000 per day, down considerably lower than day-over-day and week-over-week.

Some have blamed the lull in rates on terminal fees eating into freight earnings, but Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta said those arguments were “misconstrued”.