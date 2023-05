Spot rates for large gas carriers are outperforming market forecasts as fundamentals remain in their favour.

Norway-based investment bank Clarksons Securities said earnings “continue to defy expectations” at just under $80,000 per day, up 7% from last week and 33% over the previous month.

Brokers reported active vessel markets, with cargo bookings now extending into July.

Rates have recovered after falling from $80,000 per day in March to $45,000 per day in April.