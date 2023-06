VLGC spot rates have roared past $100,000 per day in hot and volatile freight markets.

The Baltic Exchange has assessed Middle East Gulf to Asia numbers at $101,900 per day, up 2% from the previous day and a gain of 86% in a month.

The run from Houston in the US to Chiba in Japan through the Panama Canal was flat at $83,000 per day, but still 36% higher than at this point in May.