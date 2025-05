Average spot rates for VLGCs surged to their highest level in 11 months as the Middle East-to-Asia trade experienced strong fixture activity.

The Baltic LPG Index jumped to the equivalent of $59,260 per day on Monday, which marked a one-day rise of 5.9% and the highest reading since 12 June.

It also represents a 46.7% gain since 6 May, when the index began its upward climb, according to data from the Baltic Exchange.