Spot rates for the biggest LPG carriers plunged to a new four-month low amid an overhang of vessels in eastern and western markets.

The Baltic Exchange’s Baltic LPG Index reached the equivalent of just under $30,760 per day on Wednesday, which marked a 5.9% plunge since the same time of last week.

It is also the lowest level since 30 September, when VLGC spot rates were in the midst of a dramatic rise before peaking at just over $58,900 per day in early October.