Privately held VLGC group Petredec has launched a project to develop a new gas terminal in Tanzania.

The Tanga LPG Terminal is billed by the shipowner as a landmark open-access facility set to enhance energy security and advance the country’s clean cooking goals, a priority of Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The facility will be the first of its kind in Tanzania. VLGCs will be able to berth there, also a first for the African nation.

The terminal will be developed in partnership with the domestic ASAS Group of Companies, a long-established conglomerate and leader in fuel and LPG transport.

Located on a 26-hectare site in Chongoleani in Tanga Bay, the terminal will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, including six mounded LPG storage spheres capable of stowing 40,000 cbm in its first phase.

There will also be a 2.8-km underwater pipeline.

The idea is that the terminal will be “a major hub” for the region, improving affordability and reliability of LPG supply while reducing reliance on the port of Dar es Salaam, Petredec said.

The company views LPG as the most practical and immediate solution for enabling clean cooking, combating deforestation and bringing efficient energy to off-grid locations.

Jonathan Fancher, chief executive of Petredec Global, said: “History has proven that large-scale infrastructure is the indispensable key to the reliable and competitive supply of LPG.”

“We are once again proud to contribute to the region’s development and are confident that the Tanga LPG Terminal will be instrumental in helping establish Tanzania as a prominent clean energy hub in the wider East African region,” he added.

Full-scale construction of the Tanga LPG Terminal is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with completion targeted for the end of 2027.

Doto Mashaka Biteko, deputy prime minister and minister for energy, said the government is pleased to welcome Petredec as an investor.

“Accelerating the next phase of growth is vital for LPG to truly reach all parts of our country and beyond. Adding more import capacity is an important step towards realising our expansion plans for this energy solution,” the politician added.

Last year, Petredec said it was aiming to transform South Africa’s LPG industry with a new logistics project.

The company is teaming up with state-owned logistics infrastructure company Transnet to develop storage and rail solutions for gas distribution.

The “landmark” project will feature a dedicated train system and a new LPG hub and storage facility at Sentrarand in Gauteng.