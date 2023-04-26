Dutch group Vopak and Toronto-listed AltaGas are teaming up to establish a new large-scale LPG and bulk liquids export terminal in Canada.

The 50/50-owned company will evaluate development of the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility (REEF).

The plan is to ship out LPG, methanol and other cargoes, providing another source of demand for LPG carrier and tanker owners.

REEF has been granted key federal and provincial permits to construct storage tanks, a new dedicated jetty, and rail and other ancillary infrastructure.