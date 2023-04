Dutch terminals company Vopak is stepping up its LNG operations in Europe with two new deals.

The Rotterdam-based group said it has agreed to buy 50% of a new import facility owned by domestic gas company Gasunie.

Vopak will invest in EemsEnergyTerminal (EET), a floating gas facility in Eemshaven developed in response to gas supply insecurities and a desire to be less dependent on Russian gas.