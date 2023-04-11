Rotterdam-headquartered terminals group Vopak has torn up an agreement to enter shipowning with Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

The company said in 2021 it would buy a 49.99% stake in the world's biggest floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), the 263,000-cbm Bauhinia Spirit (ex-FSRU MOL Challenger, built 2017).

But Vopak said on Tuesday it has “decided to no longer pursue the acquisition”.

The group said it has been working with MOL to develop and commission the vessel for use in Hong Kong.