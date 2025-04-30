Hong Kong owner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings has announced a new deal to supervise a series of very large ammonia and ethane carriers being built for the Middle East market.

The company said its subsidiary Venture Marine Services (VMS) will be overseeing the construction of seven 99,000-cbm VLECs and four 93,000-cbm VLACs at Jiangnan Shipyard for AW Shipping.

The owner is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based shipping giant Adnoc Logistics & Services and Shandong-based Wanhua Chemical Group.