Friday’s landmark ruling by the International Maritime Organization may have proved down-to-the-wire and not entirely all that had been hoped for on carbon reduction requirements, but if adopted in October, what will it mean for LNG, which has already seen a wide uptake as a marine fuel?

Plenty of summaries of the IMO meeting’s outcome and its implications are circulating, including super-simplified descriptions and talk of more time needed to understand the implications, which perhaps speaks to the apparent complexity of the proposals.