So it is goodbye Hoegh LNG and hello Hoegh Evi, as the Norwegian floating regasification specialist unveils a new name and look today.

It is designed to show the wider scope of its energy transition business and to position itself to attract fresh talent.

Speaking to TradeWinds, Hoegh Evi president and chief executive Erik Nyheim said that for the last couple of years, Hoegh LNG’s focus has been on energy security.