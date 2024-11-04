The LNG shipping sector is watching the US election to find out whether the candidates will shake up the trade — particularly whether the ultimate winner will end President Joe Biden’s partial moratorium on new export projects.

But the differences between the candidates are not clear cut when it comes to most trade topics.

Comment: Trade, geopolitics and antipathy for ‘foreign-owned’ shipping companies are on the US ballot
 Read more

While vice president Kamala Harris is expected to largely continue the policies of her predecessor, some analysts suggested she would be more likely than Biden to end the block.