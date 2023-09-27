Swiss-headquartered marine power company WinGD plans to have its first commercial ammonia engine delivery in the first quarter of 2025 as momentum gathers pace on this next upcoming marine fuel.

Speaking to TradeWinds, WinGD executive director of sales Volkmar Galke said the company expects to see a first vessel in the water six months to nine months after this.

Galke said the discussions around ammonia fuelling are now changing from the shipyards and the engine makers towards the front-end users like the shipowner, charterer and those producing the ammonia.