Australia’s Woodside has taken a final investment decision to move ahead with construction of its 16.5 mpta Louisiana LNG project in the US at a cost of about $17.5bn.

The liquefaction project, formerly known as Driftwood before Woodside bought its developer Tellurian in 2024 for $1.2bn, will be built as a three-train facility.

Woodside said it is targeting production of first LNG in 2029.