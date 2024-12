China’s Fuzhou Wuyang Refined Oil Trading Co (Wuyang Tanker) has move into LNG shipping and bunkering with a new domestic order.

The company and shipbuilder Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering announced a contract for a firm 12,000-cbm carrier, with an optional unit attached.

No price was given for the deal, with delivery likely to be in 2026 or 2027.