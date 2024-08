China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is constructing its first two LNG carriers on speculation after shipping interests linked to the vessels opted not to move forward with the ships.

TradeWinds has been told that payment instalments on Hull Nos YZJ2022-1475 and YZJ2022-1476 have not been made and the yard is opting to continue with their construction for its own account.

The two 175,000-cbm vessels are due for delivery in December 2025 and April 2026, respectively.