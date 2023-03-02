Israeli liner operator Zim has bunkered its first LNG dual-fuelled container ship with LNG in Shanghai, China.

Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) subsidiary Shanghai SIPG Energy Service Co (SSES), the owner of the 20,000-cbm LNG bunker vessel (LNGBV) Hai Gang Wei Lai (built 2022), and operations partner Avenir LNG delivered bonded LNG bunkers to the 15,000-teu boxship newbuilding Zim Sammy Ofer.

The bunkering of the pioneering container ship — which is named after late shipping magnate Sammy Ofer and is the first of 10 neo-panamax newbuildings — was carried out simultaneously with cargo operations at Yangshan Port with the support Shanghai Maritime Bureau, Customs and Border Inspection authorities.