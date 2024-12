Booming car carrier freight markets are showing further signs of pulling back from all-time highs, Clarksons Research believes.

“The car carrier sector has been one of the hottest parts of shipping in recent years, characterised by surging demand, elevated freight rates and operator earnings, record charter rates and a major wave of newbuild investment,” researcher David Whittaker said.

The balance in the sector is starting to shift though, Whittaker added.