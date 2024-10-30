You won’t hear presidential candidates Donald Trump or Kamala Harris talking about the need to rebuild the US merchant marine or shipyards.

But in the halls of Congress, there is growing attention to proposals to reinvigorate the long-neglected US-flag shipping sector.

Will this last after voters take to the polls to cast ballots for all House of Representatives seats and one-third of the Senate?

Asked how the upcoming election will impact US maritime policy, Winston & Strawn lawyer and lobbyist Charlie Papavizas suggested not looking at the high-profile presidential election but instead at legislative elections across the country.