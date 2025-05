Despite global trade wars overwhelming newswires, shipping mustn’t lose focus on underlying trends in the industry, the head of Clarksons’ research arm said.

“There’s a huge amount of noise today and geopolitics is dominating the agenda,” Clarksons Research managing director Stephen Gordon said.

“It’s mostly due to the US policy situation, but it’s important to remember the long-term issues,” he said at a Spinnakker event in London

He pointed to ageing fleets and decarbonisation as examples.