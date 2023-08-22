Car carrier owners can still look forward to big profits in the coming quarters ahead of a spate of newbuilding deliveries.
The sector remains at an all-time high, thanks to a classic supply-demand mismatch, analysts point out.
Shipowners should see strong earnings continue next year, but longer-term outlook harder to read
