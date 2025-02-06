Officials in Panama and the US are at odds over what was agreed when Donald Trump’s top diplomat visited the Central American nation.

The Panama Canal Authority has rejected claims by the US State Department that it would allow American warships to transit the waterway for free.

The agency, which runs the canal and sets its tolls, “made no adjustments to these fees” after US secretary of state Marco Rubio visited the country with a goal of loosening the grip that Trump claims China has over the waterway.